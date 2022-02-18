Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
KELYA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.
In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,824 shares of company stock worth $171,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 8.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
