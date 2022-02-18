Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $151.88. 21,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,268. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $139.93.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

