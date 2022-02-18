UBS Group AG Has $322.33 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,647,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.15% of iShares Gold Trust worth $322,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,092,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.