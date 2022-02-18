iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.65% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $587,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $109.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

