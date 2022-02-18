NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 221.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045,949 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $614,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 980,012 shares of company stock worth $309,415,310. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $245.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm has a market cap of $612.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.43.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.