United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,743,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $366,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,617 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

