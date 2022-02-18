Kingsoft (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Shares Down 10.9%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) was down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 4,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32.
Kingsoft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.