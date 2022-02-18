Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 2.9%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Approximately 8,904,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 12,420,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

