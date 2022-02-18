Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,805,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,844,756 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.44% of Incyte worth $674,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 31.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

