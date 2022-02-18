United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,084 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $45,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $194,383,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,374,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,503,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,234,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

