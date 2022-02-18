LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $47.64 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

