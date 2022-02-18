Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 863 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NREF stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a current ratio of 904.42. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

