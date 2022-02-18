Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of MediWound worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediWound alerts:

MDWD stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. MediWound Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 44.58% and a negative return on equity of 332.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD).

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.