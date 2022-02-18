Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.51% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.69 and a 200-day moving average of 10.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.63 and a twelve month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 13.92.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Berner III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 10.63 per share, for a total transaction of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.