Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,370 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Dollar Tree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,417,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $135.75 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

