Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,418 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $30,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

