Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,883 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $32,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 94.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

