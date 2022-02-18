Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,638 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,531 shares of company stock worth $2,747,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $186.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

