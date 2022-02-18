Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 65,515 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 443.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aramark by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Aramark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 414,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in Aramark by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,561,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 425,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.59 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

