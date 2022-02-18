Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Flushing Financial worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $728.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

