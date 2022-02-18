General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,968 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $98.46 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

