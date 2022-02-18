Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

