Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.94 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

