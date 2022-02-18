Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on March 22nd

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Grindrod Shipping has a payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $446.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 42.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.