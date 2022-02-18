AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,694. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.