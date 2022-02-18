StockNews.com Downgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ATRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 1,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

