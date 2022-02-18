Morgan Stanley Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $81.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $130.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.