eXp World (EXPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect eXp World to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $264,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,800 shares of company stock worth $14,047,568 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

