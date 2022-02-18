10,000 Shares in ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Acquired by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,466,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $18,927,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $17,359,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FORG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 1,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FORG shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

