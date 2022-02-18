Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,483 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,872. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

