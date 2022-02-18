UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of UFPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.33. 3,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,651. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

