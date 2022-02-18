Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.54 million.

ONTO traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,244. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.67.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

