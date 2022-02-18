XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE XPO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.51. 18,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.22. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

