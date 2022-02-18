Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.73 or 0.00048828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $243.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.54 or 0.07027973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,339.83 or 0.99807652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006055 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 477,174,315 coins and its circulating supply is 206,874,283 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

