Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $31.05

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.05 or 0.00076833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $543.87 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00281113 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00093830 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.