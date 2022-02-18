EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $360.01 Million (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00005788 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $360.01 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,405,256 coins and its circulating supply is 980,819,030 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

