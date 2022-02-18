Analyzing Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and WM Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 14.09% 13.44% 5.42% WM Technology N/A -3,839.41% -69.55%

Black Knight has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WM Technology has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Knight and WM Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.48 billion 6.03 $264.10 million $1.33 43.05 WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Black Knight and WM Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 2 2 0 2.50 WM Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.59%. WM Technology has a consensus price target of $15.46, indicating a potential upside of 215.48%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Black Knight.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats WM Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

