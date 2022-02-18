Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $424.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $499.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $734.27.

SAM stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.16. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,332. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $386.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.78.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

