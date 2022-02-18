European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.