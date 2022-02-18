Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. AT&T reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
T stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,688,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.
About AT&T
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
