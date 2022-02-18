Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.35 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.35 ($16.31) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.30) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.88 ($14.63).

KCO stock opened at €11.23 ($12.76) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €8.38 ($9.52) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

