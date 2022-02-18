Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,250 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.