YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $83.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,656. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

