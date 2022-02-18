Morgan Stanley Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $137.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHH. Loop Capital downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after acquiring an additional 577,798 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 106,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.