TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriNet Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

TNET traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. 6,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,179,000 after buying an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,211,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,970 shares of company stock worth $4,660,769. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

