Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.61.

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$29.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,764. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$52.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.38. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$22.30 and a 1-year high of C$30.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.