Truist Financial Comments on Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of PINE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,276. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $221.28 million, a P/E ratio of 111.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

