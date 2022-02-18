Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $94.60. 17,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,643. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.99 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.