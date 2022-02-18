Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of CTI BioPharma worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after purchasing an additional 331,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 620,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 827,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.25 on Friday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

