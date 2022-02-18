Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200,625 DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.40% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

DDI opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

